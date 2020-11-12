Man accused of stealing Georgetown County patrol vehicle arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said they have arrested an armed robbery suspect who reportedly slipped out of handcuffs and stole a Georgetown County deputy’s patrol vehicle early Thursday morning.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Samuel Adam Robinson is charged with larceny, failure to stop, driving under suspension, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Robinson is also charged by the Georgetown Police Department for an armed robbery at Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 8.
According to the GCSO, the deputy’s Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen near Kent Road and Tallowtree Road in the Andrews area following a traffic stop.
Authorities said Robinson was placed in the back seat of the deputy’s vehicle, slipped out of his handcuffs and climbed to the front seat before driving away.
The deputy’s vehicle and all the equipment inside were recovered within an hour on Indian Hut Road.
