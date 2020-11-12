Lumberton woman turns herself in, charged with murder in 1-year-old daughter’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton woman faces a slew of charges including murder in the death of her one-year-old daughter.
WMBF News first told you about little Jadalyn Barton’s death back in July 2019.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on July 9, 2019, to Southeastern Medical Center, where they said the 1-year-old was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. She was later pronounced dead.
Her mother, 26-year-old Sarah Hardin, was arrested in the case, but only faced charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She was given a $5 million bond, but Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins explained that her bond was unsecured on Oct. 13, 2020 and she was placed on pre-trial release.
On Thursday, Hardin surrendered herself to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division investigators. A grand jury indicted her this week on charges of first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less and assault on a child under the age of 12 years old.
The charges are in relation to the death of her one-year-old child.
Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.
Jadalyn’s father, 17-year-old, Jonathan Barton, was arrested back in July 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in connection to the one-year-old’s death.
Arrest warrants in the case said that Barton struck the child with his “fist, belt and/or switch” over a period of three months, causing extensive bruising over the infant’s body.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.