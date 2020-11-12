Huntington Beach State Park is recognized by USA Today for RV Camping

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet made USA Today’s top ten for Best State Parks for RV Camping.
“Well our camping has been just off the charts record breaking this year. The campground is full; we would typically be slowing down in November and that is simply not the case. I think a lot of people in this coronavirus world we’re living in have a little more flexibility to travel, whether it’s from working from home or virtual schooling but they are coming out in droves and enjoying this beautiful South Carolina weather" said park manager Brenda Magers.
Huntington Beach State Park has so much to offer even during this pandemic. They have wildlife, the ocean, hiking trails and the maritime forest.
