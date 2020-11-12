Horry deputy coroner, woman charged with murder in missing persons case to appear in court

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy coroner with Horry County accused of killing a man who was reported missing is set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.
Chris Allen Dontell, 37, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Gregory Vincent Rice.
A second suspect, Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, is also facing a murder charge in connection to the case.
Rice was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020. At that time, Rice was believed to have been heard from last on Oct. 2, 2020.
In the following days, multiple bloodhound searches were conducted, and search warrants served in an effort to locate Rice.
According to Horry County police, a body was found on Sunday, Nov. 8, along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378.
Police said the body was positively identified as Rice following an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Warrants state Dontell, who first joined the Horry County Coroner’s Office in July 2018 and has since been fired, conspired to kill Rice with Jackson.
Police confirmed Jackson and Rice have children in common.
Both Dontell and Jackson are scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday for a bond hearing.
