‘He was a good father’: Ex-wife of Horry County murder victim says they were high school sweethearts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Kristen Rice is grieving the loss of her ex-husband Greg Rice, whose body was found over the weekend, according to Horry County police.
Kristen Rice says she and Greg were high school sweethearts. She says they got married when she was 18 and he was 19.
She said they divorced about 12 years later, and she had not been in contact with him for the last 10 or 11 years.
Kristen said she was still heartbroken to hear he died.
“We’re definitely taking it day by day if not hour by hour,” she said of her family during the grieving process.
She said when she heard last month that he was missing, she was heartbroken for her son Zach and Greg’s kids he had with Meagan Jackson.
“He was a good father,” she said. “He was a very good father. And you know, I just thought a lot about the Greg that I knew, and it’s very sad that the world lost him.”
Arrest warrants say Jackson and Chris Dontell worked together to kill Greg.
“I definitely want to see justice served," said Kristen. “At the same time, I just don’t want this to be drug out for years and to put Zach and the other children through this.”
Both Dontell and Jackson waived their right to a bond hearing Thursday.
