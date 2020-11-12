HCFR: Driver, dog escape from flooded vehicle in Nichols area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver and a dog escaped from a vehicle that was taken over by floodwaters in the Nichols area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Eugene and Spring Branch roads.
Horry County Fire Rescue said a person and their dog “self-extricated” from the vehicle.
There were no reported injuries.
Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area due to the flooded out road.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.