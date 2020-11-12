HCFR: Driver, dog escape from flooded vehicle in Nichols area

HCFR: Driver, dog escape from flooded vehicle in Nichols area
A driver and their dog escaped from this flooded out vehicle in the Nichols area on Thursday afternoon. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | November 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 6:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver and a dog escaped from a vehicle that was taken over by floodwaters in the Nichols area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Eugene and Spring Branch roads.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a person and their dog “self-extricated” from the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area due to the flooded out road.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.