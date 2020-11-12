Gamecocks’ Boston named AP Preseason All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a stellar freshman campaign, Aliyah Boston continues to garner attention for her work on the floor.
The South Carolina 6-foot-5 sophomore forward has been named an AP Preseason All-American.
Last season, Boston averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She also became the first player in NCAA Division I history to record a triple-double in her first career game. Boston went on to be named the SEC Freshman of the Year and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season while helping the Gamecocks reach the top of the AP women’s basketball poll.
Boston added to her accolades after being named the reigning National Freshman of the Year and receiving the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year for her efforts during the 2019-20 season.
The Gamecocks star was also named to the AP All-America second team last season.
Boston and her teammates will open the season on November 25 when No. 1 South Carolina hosts the College of Charleston at Colonial Life Arena.
