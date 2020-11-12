Former Myrtle Beach Pelican Freddie Freeman named NL MVP

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A star first baseman who got his pro baseball start in the Grand Strand has now received one of Major League Baseball’s highest honors.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was announced as the winner of this year’s NL MVP award Thursday night. Freeman received 28 of 30 first-place votes by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
He’s the first Braves player to win the award since Chipper Jones in 1999.
After a COVID-19 scare earlier in the summer, Freeman played in all 60 games for Atlanta, batting .341 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. He also led the majors in doubles with 23 and runs with 51.
Freeman played a 70-game stint with the Pelicans in 2009, when the team was still affiliated with the Braves. During his time in Myrtle Beach, he batted .302 and hit six home runs. He was later called up to Atlanta during the 2010 season.
The Pelicans congratulated Freeman via Twitter Thursday night.
Freeman beat out Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts and San Diego Padres outfielder Manny Machado for the award.
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was also named AL MVP on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.