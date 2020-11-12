First-time S.C. unemployment filing totals continue to fluctuate as pandemic continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported a small increase in the number of people filing their initial unemployment claim.
For the week that ended Saturday, 3,627 people filed their first unemployment claim, an increase of 229 over the week ending Oct. 31. That week marked a 439 decrease over the week ending Oct. 24.
The totals dropped steadily for a three-week span until the week ending Oct. 24, which began what is now a three-week zig-zag in new claims.
Charleston County was in fourth place in new claims last week:
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW paid out a total of $37.9 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, SCDEW has paid out a total of $4.56 billion.
The peak week for first-time unemployment claims in the state was the week ending April 11, when employment officials reported 87,686 first-time filings.
On a national level, the Associated Press reported Thursday morning that 709,000 Americans sought jobless aid as layoffs remained elevated amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
