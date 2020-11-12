FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather will continue to move in with just a stray shower or two by Sunday.
Lingering clouds will continue to clear out of the area this evening into the overnight hours as cooler weather filters in. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s by Saturday morning.
Very comfortable weather settles in for Saturday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
A brief warm up returns on Sunday with temperatures and humidity climbing once again. A few showers will be possible, but rain chances are only around 20% to 30%. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s.
Another cold front will bring dry and seasonably cool weather through most of next week. Daytime temperatures will return into the 50s and 60s with overnight temperatures returning to the 30s and 40s.
