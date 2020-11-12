FIRST ALERT: Rivers rising following heavy rain

The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River Near Lumberton. At 7:19 AM Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet Friday morning. At 19 feet, extensive flooding occurs along the river. Over 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated due to the flood waters and several roads will be closed especially in the Pines area and Coxs Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water.