FIRST ALERT: Rivers rising following heavy rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local rivers will continue to rise above flood stage following the very heavy rain of the last few days.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. At 10:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning and continue rising to 24.2 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 25.0 feet, flood waters will affect logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Flooding of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Little Pee Dee River At Galivants Ferry. At 10:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue rising to 10.9 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 11.0 feet, flood waters will continue to rise in the Fork Retch community located near Nichols. Flood waters will begin to affect some homes at Fork Retch. Swampland flooding will increase.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Waccamaw River At Conway. At 9:15 AM EST Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 11.9 feet Saturday evening. At 12.0 feet, flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps will be heavily flooded.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Lumber River at Nichols. At 10:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. Flood stage is 20.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 21.3 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 21.0 feet, flooding worsens along River Road and begins along Drowning Creek Drive.
The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River Near Lumberton. At 7:19 AM Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet Friday morning. At 19 feet, extensive flooding occurs along the river. Over 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated due to the flood waters and several roads will be closed especially in the Pines area and Coxs Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water.
