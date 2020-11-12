FIRST ALERT: Much needed drying trend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain will give way to a drying trend and clearing skies by late Friday.
Local rainfall amounts have reached up close to 10 inches across parts of the Pee Dee over the last 48 hours and close to 5 inches across parts of the Grand Strand. A cold front will finally usher in much drier weather by Friday and most of the weekend.
Pockets of heavy rain will continue at times this evening with flooding possible in the heaviest downpours. Rainfall will start to taper off after midnight with temperatures tonight in the lower to middle 60s.
Friday will start off with cloudy skies and a little mist or drizzle in the morning. As the day goes on, drier air will return and cloudy skies will gradually start to clear with much more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
Very comfortable weather settles in for Saturday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
A brief warm up returns on Sunday with temperatures and humidity climbing once again. A few showers will be possible, but rain chances are only around 20%. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s.
Another cold front will bring dry and seasonably cool weather through most of next week.
