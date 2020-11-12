FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall threat remains through this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of heavy rain and flooding will remain in place through late this evening before a drying trend returns this weekend.
Rainfall totals 3-6″ have already been reported across some places, especially further inland. An additional 2-3″ is likely through the rest of the day. Flooding has already been reported in parts of the Pee Dee today.
While the heavy rain from early today will taper off a while, a second round of heavy rain will likely redevelop near the beaches by the late afternoon and evening. This additional heavy rain on top of saturated ground will keep the risk of flooding in place through late this evening.
A gradual drying trend will return by Friday and especially through the weekend.
