FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s going to be quite the soggy and messy day across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, especially for your Thursday afternoon. After seeing a brief break in the rain activity this morning, we’ll see heavy rainfall pick back up as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours.
We’ve already seen quite a bit of rainfall since yesterday. About 3-5″ of rain has already fallen across some places, especially further inland. An additional 2-3″ could fall before today is all said and done with.
The good news is that major improvements to the forecast are on the way for this weekend. After a few stray, early morning showers, tomorrow will quickly clear out. Breezy winds and cool temperatures will continue into the first half of the weekend.
