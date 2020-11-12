FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding possible Thursday

Heavy rainfall, localized flooding possible Thursday afternoon
By Jessica Dobson | November 12, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:12 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s going to be quite the soggy and messy day across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, especially for your Thursday afternoon. After seeing a brief break in the rain activity this morning, we’ll see heavy rainfall pick back up as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Rain Chances Today
Rain Chances Today (Source: WMBF)

We’ve already seen quite a bit of rainfall since yesterday. About 3-5″ of rain has already fallen across some places, especially further inland. An additional 2-3″ could fall before today is all said and done with.

Additional Rain Today
Additional Rain Today (Source: WMBF)

The good news is that major improvements to the forecast are on the way for this weekend. After a few stray, early morning showers, tomorrow will quickly clear out. Breezy winds and cool temperatures will continue into the first half of the weekend.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather (Source: WMBF)

