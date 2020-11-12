Final pieces of old playground equipment in Myrtle Beach set to be removed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The final parts of old playground equipment in Myrtle Beach are set to be removed Thursday.
City officials said both Chapin Park and Gardens by the Sea Park are receiving new playground equipment in the next few weeks.
The new climbing structure at Gardens by the Sea will be a pirate ship, while Chapin Park will feature play pieces similar to those at Savannah’s Playground in The Market Common.
Before that happens the old structure has to be removed at Gardens by the Sea.
It’s not clear if the work will still be completed Thursday due to the heavy rain expected later in the day.
