Emergency management urging ‘extreme caution’ as heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to use “extreme caution” as Thursday’s heavy rain is causing storm damage and flooding in parts of the county.
Levi James, spokesperson for Florence County Emergency Management, said the main area of concern as of 11:45 a.m. is at Old River Road and Paper Mill Road in the Florence area.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone to please use extreme caution during this bad weather. If you don’t have to be out, please stay at home,” the FCEM said in a Facebook post.
An additional two to three inches of rain could fall across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Thursday.
