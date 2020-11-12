DHEC: S.C. records 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,243 new cases of COVID-19, and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 179,832 and those who have died to 3,817, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 69 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,659 and the percent positive was 14.4%. As of Nov. 11, a total of 2,249,528 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 11,110 inpatient hospital beds, 8,975 are in use for a 80.78% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 810 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 196 are in ICU and 91 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
