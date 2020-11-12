Deputies: Georgetown armed robbery suspect slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are looking for an armed robbery suspect who reportedly slipped out of handcuffs and stole a Georgetown County deputy’s patrol vehicle early Thursday morning.
Samuel Adam Robinson, 38, is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for an armed robbery at Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 8.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy’s Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen near Kent Road and Tallowtree Road in the Andrews area following a traffic stop.
Authorities said Robinson was placed in the back seat of the deputy’s vehicle, slipped out of his handcuffs and climbed to the front seat before driving away.
The deputy’s vehicle and all the equipment inside were recovered within an hour on Indian Hut Road.
Robinson remains at large.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
