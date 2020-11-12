Crews work to remove submerged vehicle in Longs, no injuries reported

Crews are working to remove a vehicle that was found submerged in the Longs area Thursday morning. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | November 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:48 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to remove a vehicle that was found submerged in the Longs area Thursday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to 1750 Circle Bay Drive for reports of a sinking vehicle with possible entrapment, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews confirmed there were no occupants in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and is investigating.

