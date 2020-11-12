Crews respond after 18-wheeler goes over Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge guard rail

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital Thursday after an 18-wheeler went over the guard rail of the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge, according to officials.
The northbound lanes of Highway 501 are currently closed as crews work the scene.
City of Conway spokesperson June Wood said the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be on scene for the next few hours inspecting the damage to the bridge. She added crews are working to determine what steps need to be taken to secure the guard rail.
Traffic will be impacted for the next few hours, according to Wood.
Conway police, Conway fire and Horry County Fire Rescue have also responded to the scene.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.