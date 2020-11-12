Myrtle Beach shooting victim’s legacy lives on with toy drive ahead of holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Darius Hemingway lost his life last month in a shooting outside the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
Last Christmas, Hemingway had organized a toy drive for the kids in the Racepath community in Myrtle Beach to make sure they received new presents for the holidays.
His cousin, Jaylen Wright, said Hemingway already had plans to host the drive again before the Oct. 12 shooting took his life.
Now, Wright is hosting the drive to make sure his cousin’s legacy lives on and community children get something special for the holidays.
Those who would like to participate can drop off toys at these locations:
- Mary C. Canty Recreation Center
- Pepper Geddings Recreation Center
- Crabtree Memorial Gym
- The Plug Sneaker Boutique
- Sunny Cleaners
- Big Mike’s Soul Food
- B & B Soul Food
- Fresh Brewed Coffee House
- Last Call Tapas Bar
- Cutting Up Barber Shop & Salon
- Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar
- The Law Office of Jonny D. McCoy
- Toothman Law Firm
- Three Myrtle Beach Friendly’s locations.
Those who would like to donate directly can contact Jaylen Wright at dhemingwaylegacy@gmail.com or 347-743-5564.
Wright says before his cousin passed, he had plans in the works to do the toy drive again.
“While it’s not greater that this happened, it’s definitely bringing the community together," he said.
