Conway Medical Center receives over $1 million in grants from The Duke Endowment

“We are grateful to The Duke Endowment for their continued and passionate support for advancing healthcare excellence in our community. Conway Medical Center has a long-standing tradition of providing award-winning care as part of our commitment to improving health and saving lives. The support of The Endowment allows us to continue in that mission,” said Bret Barr, president and CEO of Conway Medical Center. “Thank you also to our CMC Foundation for leading the efforts and to all of our staff involved in making this happen.”