Conway Medical Center receives over $1 million in grants from The Duke Endowment

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center is the recipient of two grants from The Duke Endowment, totaling more than $1 million, officials said Thursday.
According to Conway Medical Center, a $500,000 grant will be used to expand a community network of care for the low-income and uninsured in Horry County. Access Health Horry will be managing and facilitating the programs.
In addition, a $615,000 grant will be used to advance and integrate serious illness care within the hospital’s oncology department. It will also been used to increase support for patients and families managing the impact of serious illness, officials said.
“We are grateful to The Duke Endowment for their continued and passionate support for advancing healthcare excellence in our community. Conway Medical Center has a long-standing tradition of providing award-winning care as part of our commitment to improving health and saving lives. The support of The Endowment allows us to continue in that mission,” said Bret Barr, president and CEO of Conway Medical Center. “Thank you also to our CMC Foundation for leading the efforts and to all of our staff involved in making this happen.”
