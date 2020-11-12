Children reported missing out of Marion County found safe

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Four children previously reported missing out of Marion County have been found safe, according to authorities.
A post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said all four siblings were all found safe on Thursday after being reported as missing earlier this week.
“Thank you to everyone that shared and called,” the post states. “It certainly takes a village.”
Deputies said the children’s biological parents, Leslie and Barbara Clemmons, did not have legal custody and fled to avoid court action. A South Carolina Family Court Judge ordered the children to be taken into protective custody. Deputies also stated the missing family was considered to be endangered.
No other details were immediately available.
