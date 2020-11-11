Vietnam veteran discusses his service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Paul Watters is a retired Navy Commander who flew helicopters during the Vietnam War where his squadron flew over 120-thousand combat mission over six years. Today one of the decommission helicopters flown by the “Seawolves” squadron is on display at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, SC, along with a plaque where the names of 44 pilots and crew members who lost their lives during the war are honored and remembered.
“In the mid-60s Vietnam was divided in half. The northern part of the country was basically controlled by a communist government. The southern half was basically a democratic republic. Most of southern Vietnam there are no roads or highways travel is all done by Waterboard transport to the canals and rivers. The Vietcong and North Vietnamese army were supplying the gorillas in the south on the waterways with arms and ammunition. So the Navy created a small boat called a patrol River boat or a PBR” Paul Watters explained.
The river boats intersected supplies going into the south but they began to take a lot of causalities. That is when the Navy started flying the HU-1E to protect the guys on the river boats.
“They needed us to save their lives and we did that a lot. We did medevac and search and rescue. It wasn’t all the time just flying gun ships. The guys on the boats really relied on us when they got in trouble. When I took off and I knew what the mission was, I knew it was our job to see if the guys on the ground and water. As far as if I was concerned with myself, I really wasn’t concerned about myself as much as the mission of saving the guys on the ground” said retired Navy Commander, Paul Watters.
Paul is now volunteering at Patriots Point where he gets to tell this story to people who come to see all the history from the Vietnam War.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.