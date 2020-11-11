Vietnam veteran discusses his service

“They needed us to save their lives and we did that a lot. We did medevac and search and rescue. It wasn’t all the time just flying gun ships. The guys on the boats really relied on us when they got in trouble. When I took off and I knew what the mission was, I knew it was our job to see if the guys on the ground and water. As far as if I was concerned with myself, I really wasn’t concerned about myself as much as the mission of saving the guys on the ground” said retired Navy Commander, Paul Watters.