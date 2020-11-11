Veterans granted free lifetime admission to National Parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Parks Service has released a statement saying not only will entrance fees be waved for all visitors on Veterans Day, but U.S. military veterans will be granted free lifetime access.
The parks service said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced that beginning on Veterans Day, all U.S. military veterans will granted free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas into perpetuity.
These areas include national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other lands and waters managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the statement said.
The offer was extended to not just U.S. military veterans but The National Parks Service said Gold Star Families are also included.
Participants can learn more at the National Parks Service website.
