Veterans Day: Hearing from the heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Day is the time to honor our past and present military members for their service to our country.
Kris Tourtellotte, a U.S. Army veteran, is well-known in the veteran community. He joined the military at just 17 years old, and over time spent three tours in Vietnam.
Now, his life mission is to use his time to help veterans in many different ways.
Tourtellotte said he struggled for years after he got out of the service. He eventually went to the hospital and got help for post-traumatic stress disorder.
He said had he not not gone through what he did in Vietnam or for the program, he wouldn’t be where he is today. Tourtellotte helps other veterans, and said it’s become a therapy for him to get him through PTSD.
He shared what this day means to him.
“To me, it’s just a day I can be proud of what I did, what I still do. In fact, my daughter bought me a T-shirt ‘leaving no man behind’ didn’t end with the war, because of the work we still do," he said. "I just love talking to the veterans and hearing their stories is amazing.”
Julius Strickland is another U.S. Army veteran. He said there are many reasons why he’s proud to be a veteran.
“It’s the opportunity to serve, it’s being able to serve my community once I left the military service. It was the deployments, people, the times in, great and bad, everything," Strickland said. "It was just a pivotal moment in my life that became my life, and has shaped my direction since then.”
Strickland said once he got out of the military, U.S. Army veteran Lou Mascherino, the man behind Veterans Café and Grille, was the only one to keep him employed more than six hours.
He said his job at the café was his start back into being a productive member of his community.
When you walk into the café, you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, as memorabilia lines the walls. Not only that, if you stick around long enough, you might get lucky enough to hear stories of the time spent in the military.
Mascherino said the restaurant opened 11 years ago on this day, Veterans Day, and it’s a family to him.
“It’s like growing up and being around your heroes," Mascherino said. "All the guys that come in here, all the women that come in here, they’re all heroes to me, to my family and it’s an honor to sit here and serve them.”
A Veterans Day ceremony is taking place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center inside the ballrooms at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.