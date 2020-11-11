VETERANS DAY: Grand Strand, Pee Dee pause to commemorate those who served

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand and the Pee Dee will pause Wednesday to celebrate the men and women who served the nation.
In Myrtle Beach, city officials say the annual Veterans Day ceremony will head inside due to the threat of inclement weather.
The new location is the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in ballrooms D and E. Wednesday’s ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. and parking is free.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the ceremony live
Over in the Pee Dee, the public can commemorate the day at Florence County’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m.
During the event, 16 names of Pee Dee veterans will be added to the Wall of Honor. Additionally, a monument to the USS Arizona, which sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be unveiled.
For more on Veterans Day events across the area, click here. If you have photos of loved ones who served our nation, upload them here.
