Tigers’ Simms named to All-ACC men’s basketball first team by media

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms has been named to the All-ACC first-team by members of the media.
The forward from Palmyra, Va., who has also been named to the 2021 Karl Malone Watch List, averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 30 games. In seven games last season, Simms scored at least 20 points for the Tigers. He also had a team-high 78 assists a year ago.
For his efforts, Simms was named to the All-ACC third team following the 2019-20 season.
Simms joins North Carolina forward and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Garrison Brooks, Virginia forward Sam Hauser, Florida State guard and ACC Preseason Freshman of the Year Scottie Barnes, Duke forward Jalen Johnson, and Miami guard Chris Lykes.
Simms is the third Tiger to be named to the All-ACC first team since 2016.
Clemson has been picked to finished 10th in the ACC. The Tigers finished the year 16-15 overall and 9-11 in conference play.
Virginia was picked to win the conference title this year.
Clemson will take on Mississippi State to begin the season on November 25 in Melbourne, Fla.
