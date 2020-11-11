S.C. Republican lawmakers show support for election fraud investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Republican South Carolina House members signed a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressing their concern and questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential Election.
In the letter, the 30 Republican lawmakers are thanking Barr for authorizing federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections nationwide.”
Election officials across the nation have dismissed fraud claims. CBS News reports “Barr offered no evidence of fraud stemming from last week’s election” in the memo he released on Monday.
The letter from lawmakers to Barr says, “Without the utmost confidence that the process was legitimate, it is difficult for Americans to accept the outcome.”
Representative Lin Bennett representing Dorchester and Charleston Counties signed the letter. She says she believes Trump won the election.
“If there were problems, we want them corrected," Bennett said.
She supports the investigation.
“I don’t know that an outcome will change as a result of this investigation, I do think the outcome could change as a result of the Supreme Court ruling,” Bennett said.
State Representative Stewart Jones who serves Greenwood and Laurens Counties in the state also signed the letter.
“Whatever happens I want to be clear it’s not a Trump or Biden issue," Jones said. "At the end of the day it’s an issue of honesty and who won the election and that’s what we really want to know.”
Democratic Representative JA Moore says there’s no authority to their letter. He represents Berkeley and Charleston Counties.
“Just because you lose doesn’t mean that something went wrong,” Moore said. "My grandma always told me, you change your message and work harder the next time.”
He emphasized there’s no proof of widespread election fraud.
“Almost 150 million people voted in this election," Moore said. “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris had a historic amount of people, over 75 million Americans voted for them. This is a historic moment”
The letter also says in part:
"Election fraud on any scale is unacceptable and it is especially dangerous if it changes the outcome of an election. With reports of potential fraud from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina we are extremely concerned about the legitimacy of the presidential election.
South Carolinians and all Americans want an honest outcome and to know that their legal votes mattered. The very bedrock of our constitutional republic depends on the integrity and democratic process of our elections.
By investigating substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities, the DOJ can assure Americans that the presidential election was fair, honest and legitimate. Thank you for your efforts."
You can read the full letter below.
