Rolling Thunder in Myrtle Beach sets table to honor soldiers who never made it home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite the weather and ongoing pandemic, the city of Myrtle Beach still held its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, honoring all military men and women in our community.
The ceremony included a Presentation of the Colors, the National Anthem and the laying of the wreath at the table of the missing soldiers. The Rolling Thunder is tasked with setting the Missing Man’s Table.
“The Missing Man Table ceremony is a ceremony to honor and remember those who did not come back from all wars the U.S. was part of,” said retired U.S. Army veteran David Maxwell.
As the former home of a military Air Force base, Myrtle Beach has always had a strong veteran community.
This year, Chief Harold Hatcher, a 20 year U.S. Army veteran, shared a special message with his fellow military brothers and sisters.
Hatcher retired from the U.S. Army in 1988 and served as the chief of the Waccamaw Indian tribe and chairman of the South Carolina Indian Affairs Commission.
Hatcher said the images of war are real and even after returning home the burdens still lay heavy on the shoulders of soldiers.
“We fight because it’s our country, we have an obligation to defend it, someone has to take a stand,” said Hatcher.
Members of Rolling Thunder SC Chapter 3 reminded us that we are compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures there are others who have in doored the agony of pain, suffering and death.
“Even though I’ve been part of this 20 times you never get passed the feeling this table represents,” said Maxwell.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.