Robeson County man facing multiple child sex charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to multiple child sexual assaults in Robeson County, deputies said.
Robert Lewis Goins, Jr., 43, of Fairmont, was arrested Tuesday by investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.
Deputies said the arrest stems from a sexual assault investigation that started in December 2019.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2019.
Goins, Jr. is charged with six counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information on the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.
