Coroner’s office identifies Lake City man killed in crash on Highway 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in the Conway area, officials say.
According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:35 p.m. on U.S. 378 near Oakham Drive.
A 2017 Jeep Compass was traveling east on U.S. 378, ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, Lee added.
Officials say the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the driver as 24-year-old Traevon McCutcheon from Lake City.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.
