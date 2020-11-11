Coroner’s office identifies Lake City man killed in crash on Highway 378

By WMBF News Staff | November 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:09 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in the Conway area, officials say.

According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:35 p.m. on U.S. 378 near Oakham Drive.

A 2017 Jeep Compass was traveling east on U.S. 378, ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, Lee added.

Officials say the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the driver as 24-year-old Traevon McCutcheon from Lake City.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

