NC deputies charge mom after child discovered with missing fingernails, toenails

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing disturbing accusations by deputies of child abuse.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Nikki Manning, 30, of Greenville, is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Back on October 5th, the sheriff’s office started an investigation after getting a report of an abused child.
Officials say that the child had been taken to Vidant Medical Center.
We’re told hospital staff contacted social services after finding several serious injuries on the child including the loss of multiple fingernails and toenails. Officials say the child also tested positive for narcotics.
Manning out of jail after posting a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.