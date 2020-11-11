Myrtle Beach teen raises thousands to build memorial for fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A local teenager is being recognized for helping to raise money for a memorial honoring the life and legacy of Myrtle Beach Ofc. Jacob Hancher.
Jase Skews, 13, was presented a proclamation for his efforts at a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday.
Skews worked with two retired officers and his grandfather to begin fundraising for a memorial for Hancher, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call last month.
The teen, who attends Myrtle Beach Middle School, frequently saw Hancher at his school, but he didn’t know the officer personally.
With the help of a group photo outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center and a Facebook post, Skews' fundraising effort garnered more than $7,000 in donations the first week, and $14,000 to date, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
The teen’s efforts will aid in the construction of a permanent memorial to Hancher outside the Ted. C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
