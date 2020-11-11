Grand Strand doctors concerned over flu and COVID-19 spike during holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flu season will be ramping up soon all while the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Medical experts across the Grand Strand are urging people get a flu shot to not only help yourself, but healthcare workers, stating the last thing anyone wants to deal with this holiday season is having both COVID-19 and the flu.
Representatives from McLeod Regional Health Center, Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center say people need to adhere to the safety guidelines throughout the holiday season. That means wearing a face mask, washing your hands and keeping six-feet of distance to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.
Doctors said in addition to taking those safety measures, people need to remember the flu threat is lurking.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity tends to peak between December and February. Numerous Grand Strand doctors said they agree with those findings, stating right now, it’s a bit early to know if a possible increase in flu cases could affect their hospital staffing or current systems in place.
Despite what could happen, medical staff say their hospital is already prepared to continue what they’ve been doing throughout the pandemic, servicing those in need of medical care, while also focusing on preventing any possible uptick in patients by encouraging more people to get their flu shots.
Conway Medical Center doctors said right now, they’re not seeing a big uptick in flu patients, which they said is comparable to around the same time last year. But staff said those flu numbers could be changing.
“That’s why I would advocate for more people to get a flu shot,” said Conway Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Paul Richardson. “Especially during this time with COVID. Now you have two respiratory [viruses] you can get and you don’t want to have both. We actually did have patients that did have both.”
Doctors from McLeod Regional Health Center say about 10% of their total patients are COVID-19 patients, and about 30% of those patients are on ventilators. They say like many states, they’re starting to see a slow and steady increase in COVID-19 patients.
Michelle King, the corporate director of infection prevention for McLeod Health, expressed concerns about people not getting their flu shots, as that could mean hospital workers having to treat more patients during the pandemic.
“If we did have a surge of patients again and we had the surge of the flu it could overwhelm the hospital system in the state and the hospital system across the country,” King said. “It’s not somewhere we want to be. If you get your flu shot it will mean less people will have to be hospitalized."
Dr. Robert Sherertz wears many hats for Grand Strand Medical Center, including internal medicine doctor, physician and an infectious disease doctor. He’s says because of the pandemic, receiving a flu shot needs to be a top priority for families.
“Every year it’s important to get the flu shot but maybe even more right now,” Sherertz said. “The flu can manifest in a manner similar to COVID and we’re having to now test people when they come in with a respiratory illness that’s unexplained, we have to test them for both COVID and flu which makes everything more complicated so anything that simplifies that is a good thing."
The doctor’s advice: get your flu shot. And never let your safety guard down, including during the holiday season, to prevent a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.
Doctors said their staff members have already received their flu shots in preparation for the flu season.
According to medical staff, the hospitalization rates at McLeod and Conway Medical Center have been holding steady around 80%.
Sherertz says Grand Strand Medical Center has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases compared to the amount of cases they were seeing in the summer.
