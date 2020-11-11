FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding possible as heavy rain continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect a slow go on the roadways through Thursday night as rounds of heavy rain move-in.
The on-and-off downpours continue through Wednesday evening. Ponding on the roadways is certainly a possibility in poor drainage areas as these downpours will be very efficient rainmakers. We may catch a short reprieve overnight before another round arrives Thursday.
Thursday morning will likely begin with scattered downpours. As a cold front approaches the area, the coverage of the rain will increase after lunchtime. Several hours of heavy, steady rain is looking likely through the evening commute Thursday. Rain totals could surpass 3″ to 4″ in spots through Thursday night.
Good news? The cold front races offshore Friday morning, bringing clearing skies through Friday. Rain chances leave the forecast this weekend with cooler weather moving in. Afternoon highs only hit 69° on Saturday.
