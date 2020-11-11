FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of heavy rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued ahead of the heavy and widespread rain that is expected to impact the Carolinas today and tomorrow.
Showers and thunderstorms should remain fairly scattered through this morning before our chances ramp up today and into the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s with our rain chances going from 40% this morning to 80% this afternoon and into the evening hours.
That rain today will be off and on with downpours expected to pick up later tonight and into Thursday. Note that the Flash Flood Watch begins tonight and goes into tomorrow evening where the widespread heavy rain is expected to fall. We will remain mild tonight as the rain continues to come down as you head to bed. Overnight lows will be muggy with the lower 70s area wide.
The heaviest rain this week arrives throughout the day on Thursday with training of showers and storms leading to washout like conditions. Rainfall totals look to range from 3-5″ with this system with isolated higher amounts possible. The Euro likes a widespread range of 5″ in Horry County with the higher resolution models keeping 5″ totals around the area.
A few more breaks in the rain arrive Friday in the rain but widespread showers will continue. The good news? Models are trying to get this out of here in time for those weekend plans. For now, we will keep that 20% chance of showers on Saturday and then turn Sunday dry. Hopefully it can stay like this. Highs this weekend range from the low-mid 70s.
As always be sure to download that First Alert Weather App for the latest forecast and changes throughout the next 48 hours.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.