FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of heavy rain

Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of heavy rain
By Andrew Dockery | November 11, 2020 at 4:12 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 8:49 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued ahead of the heavy and widespread rain that is expected to impact the Carolinas today and tomorrow.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued ahead of the heavy rain for the next two days.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued ahead of the heavy rain for the next two days. (Source: WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms should remain fairly scattered through this morning before our chances ramp up today and into the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s with our rain chances going from 40% this morning to 80% this afternoon and into the evening hours.

It's humid, cloudy and a soggy Wednesday. We will see some breaks in the rain today before the widespread heavy rain arrives this evening and continues through tomorrow.
It's humid, cloudy and a soggy Wednesday. We will see some breaks in the rain today before the widespread heavy rain arrives this evening and continues through tomorrow. (Source: WMBF)

That rain today will be off and on with downpours expected to pick up later tonight and into Thursday. Note that the Flash Flood Watch begins tonight and goes into tomorrow evening where the widespread heavy rain is expected to fall. We will remain mild tonight as the rain continues to come down as you head to bed. Overnight lows will be muggy with the lower 70s area wide.

Widespread rain will train over the area, leading to localized flooding issues. We will keep an eye on those flood prone areas.
Widespread rain will train over the area, leading to localized flooding issues. We will keep an eye on those flood prone areas. (Source: WMBF)

The heaviest rain this week arrives throughout the day on Thursday with training of showers and storms leading to washout like conditions. Rainfall totals look to range from 3-5″ with this system with isolated higher amounts possible. The Euro likes a widespread range of 5″ in Horry County with the higher resolution models keeping 5″ totals around the area.

Here's a look at the RPM totals.
Here's a look at the RPM totals. (Source: WMBF)

A few more breaks in the rain arrive Friday in the rain but widespread showers will continue. The good news? Models are trying to get this out of here in time for those weekend plans. For now, we will keep that 20% chance of showers on Saturday and then turn Sunday dry. Hopefully it can stay like this. Highs this weekend range from the low-mid 70s.

As always be sure to download that First Alert Weather App for the latest forecast and changes throughout the next 48 hours.

Make sure you download the first alert weather app for your latest forecast updates.
Make sure you download the first alert weather app for your latest forecast updates. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.