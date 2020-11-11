FIRST ALERT: Eta is now a hurricane, high chance of development in Caribbean

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday. Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday. Reports from the aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Eta is expected to be at hurricane strength tonight as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after landfall on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. A University of South Florida COMPS buoy just southeast of Eta’s center recently measured a sustained wind of 49 mph and a gust to 65 mph. Doppler radars indicate that tropical-storm-force winds are located just offshore the southwestern coast of Florida. Across the lower Florida Keys, a sustained wind of 43 mph and a gust to 56 mph were recently reported at Sand Key. The minimum central pressure recently measured by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft was 984 mb