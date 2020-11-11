Fall signing period kicks off for Grand Strand and Pee Dee student-athletes

By Gabe McDonald | November 11, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:39 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The fall signing period for high school student-athletes began today and a number of seniors across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put pen to paper. Below are the student-athletes we know that are taking their talents to the next level.

Aynor:

Kennedy Ellis – Softball – Coastal Carolina

Landon Beverly – Baseball – The Citadel (preferred walk-on)

Peyton Rabon – Softball – Erskine

Carolina Forest:

Victoria Callaghan – Golf – Lander

Alayna Fortenberry – Golf – Lander

Emma Bucci – Soccer – South Carolina

Amos Uber – Soccer – Anderson University

Hartsville:

Dariyan Pendergrass – Baseball – South Carolina

Lake View:

Noah Carter - Baseball - College of Charleston

Pee Dee Academy:

Caleb Oakley – Baseball – Francis Marion University

Socastee:

Ellyn Adams – Volleyball - Lander University

St. James:

Derek Bender – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Ethan Salak – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

