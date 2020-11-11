Fall signing period kicks off for Grand Strand and Pee Dee student-athletes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The fall signing period for high school student-athletes began today and a number of seniors across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put pen to paper. Below are the student-athletes we know that are taking their talents to the next level.
Aynor:
Kennedy Ellis – Softball – Coastal Carolina
Landon Beverly – Baseball – The Citadel (preferred walk-on)
Peyton Rabon – Softball – Erskine
Carolina Forest:
Victoria Callaghan – Golf – Lander
Alayna Fortenberry – Golf – Lander
Emma Bucci – Soccer – South Carolina
Amos Uber – Soccer – Anderson University
Hartsville:
Dariyan Pendergrass – Baseball – South Carolina
Lake View:
Noah Carter - Baseball - College of Charleston
Pee Dee Academy:
Caleb Oakley – Baseball – Francis Marion University
Socastee:
Ellyn Adams – Volleyball - Lander University
St. James:
Derek Bender – Baseball – Coastal Carolina
Ethan Salak – Baseball – Coastal Carolina
