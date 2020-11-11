Extra Point Playoff Previews - Class 5A

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The playoffs are upon us as fourteen SCHSL member schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee aim to capture state championships in football.
Here at WMBF News, we’ll go class by class previewing each matchup for our area teams ahead of kickoff for the first round of the postseason on Friday.
We begin with our lone Class 5A school in the Panthers of Carolina Forest. Head coach Marc Morris’ squad has been one of the most dominant teams in our area, outscoring opponents 302-108 during the regular season.
CF’s only slip up in 2020, an overtime loss at Sumter. The Panthers committed five turnovers in the week three contest.
When this team is rolling, they have a chance to take down any team in the state. Carolina Forest is led by do-it-all quarterback Kyle Watkins who has a stout offensive line protecting him. Watkins’ main weapons include the Janack brothers, Adam and Luke, along with DJ Admill and Mo Belfield.
Perhaps the main key to Carolina Forest’s success, their stingy defense. The Panthers have pitched a shutout and have held two other opponents to just six points this season. Nevon Tyler and Latrell Pitts are two of the main standouts on that side of the ball along with the Janack brothers.
The Panthers will hit the road to open the playoffs Friday at Goose Creek. The Gators feature 3-star receiver and Coastal Carolina commit Malachi Taylor.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.