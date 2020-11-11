Extra Point Playoff Previews - Class 3A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The playoffs are upon us as fourteen SCHSL member schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee aim to capture state championships in football.
Here at WMBF News, we’ll go class by class previewing each matchup for our area teams ahead of kickoff for the first round of the postseason on Friday.
We continue in Class 3A as three area teams enter the postseason with hopes of capturing a state title.
No. 1 Dillon Wildcats
All season long, the Dillon Wildcats have claimed the top spot in Class 3A. Jackie Hayes and his squad are the favorite to get back to the state title game once again.
Most of Dillon’s damage during its undefeated regular season came on the ground. Junior Nemo Squire has been sensational with nine scores the last two weeks. He has a solid running mate alongside him in Nigel George.
Out wide, the Cats boast one of the area’s Power 5 commits in Louisville commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. The senior is a young man that can make any secondary pay.
Dillon opens the playoffs at home against Hanahan on Friday.
No. 7 Aynor Blue Jackets
We head back to Horry County as the Aynor Wildcats enter the postseason as the seventh ranked team in Class 3A.
This Blue Jacket offense has been absolutely on down the stretch. In their most recent outing against Green Sea Floyds, they put up a whopping 67 points.
Aynor has a three headed monster in the backfield led by quarterback Noah Jones who has rushed for 824 yards this year. Ahmad Gerald has rushed for 447 yards and Garrison Gasque has gained 406.
The Jackets will head down to the Charleston area to take on No. 8 Oceanside Collegiate. The 5-1 Landsharks boast a stout defense led by future college linebacker Carson Arnold.
No. 10 Lake City Panthers
We finish back in the Pee Dee as Lake City cracked the top ten this week for the first time all season. The Panthers are a team that has made the most of a shortened four game schedule.
After losing to Camden on Oct. 9 and going three weeks without playing a game, Lake City shook off the rust and took down Marlboro County in our Week 6 Game of the Week to clinch a playoff spot.
This Panther offense runs through quarterback Hilshon Bailey who is one of the areas best. He’s surrounded by playmakers including Cleadieais Alston and Shamontae Burgess. North Carolina A&T commit EJ McClam is the lifeblood of the defense.
Lake City is on the road to open the playoffs as they’ll travel to face the fifth ranked Gilbert Indians.
