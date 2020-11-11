Extra Point Playoff Previews - Class 4A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The playoffs are upon us as fourteen SCHSL member schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee aim to capture state championships in football.
Here at WMBF News, we’ll go class by class previewing each matchup for our area teams ahead of kickoff for the first round of the postseason on Friday.
We continue in Class 4A as three area teams represent arguably the toughest region in the state of South Carolina in the playoffs this season.
No. 2 North Myrtle Beach Chiefs
The Chiefs ran the table and went a perfect 6-0 en route to winning their first region title since 2017.
Quarterback Cam Freeman spearheads their option attack on offense that averages 221 yards on the ground. A bulk of that yardage comes from Nyliek Livingston who averages 140 yards per game.
North Myrtle possesses a stingy defense that has only allowed just under 13 points per game. Chase Simmons holds things down up front while TJ Cox and Clemson baseball commit Billy Barlow man the middle. In the secondary, Chandler McCall leads the way with three interceptions on the year.
The Chiefs are our lone team in Horry County at home this week as they’ll host James Island.
No. 6 Myrtle Beach Seahawks
The Myrtle Beach Seahawks are in a tie for the 6th spot in Class 4A. The Seahawks were off to a hot start but are losers of two of their last three games.
Turnovers doomed the Seahawks in those two losses as they combined for nine in losses to Wilson and North Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach will have a new starter under center for the forseeable future as Ryan Burger nurses a foot injury. Senior Ryan Burch and sophomore Jake Doty are next in line to take the snaps but, expect the squad to rely heavily on their rhino package while breaking in a new starter.
Myrtle Beach will have quite the road trip on Friday as they’ll head to South Aiken.
West Florence Knights
Jody Jenerette and his West Florence Knights were able to grab an at large bid to keep their 2020 season alive.
When this team is rolling, they are a tough bunch to stop. Virginia Tech commit Nyke Johnson leads the way and has shown why he’ll be a stud at the next level as he can make plays all over the field.
Offensively, West Florence has quite the one-two punch in quarterback George Derrick Floyd and Terry McKithen, but the Knights also boast a huge matchup problem for opposing defenses in senior tight end Dylan Snyder.
Slow starts have been the Achilles heel in the Knights two losses this season. If they can come out of the gate hot on the road at Beaufort, they have a good chance to advance to the next round.
