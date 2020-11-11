Dining With Dockery: The Porch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the ninth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to The Porch in Socastee to showcase a hidden gem in the Grand Strand.
The Porch in Socastee is located near the Cooper House and by the Swing Bridge in Socastee. 4211 Peachtree Rd is where you will find this hidden treasure and some of the best food with unique options!
The Porch’s menu includes everything! From Appetizers, Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Hot Dogs and even the one of a kind egg rolls, you can’t go wrong by visiting this place to satisfy your hunger. Just take a look for yourself by visiting their Facebook page.
In this episode, you will see Andrew try a little bit of everything. His favorites? He loves the shrimp wrap, egg rolls and he craves the banana pudding made by Marnie. Be sure to stop by and tell them that Andrew sent you!
