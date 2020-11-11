DHEC: Rabid cat found in Loris, one person exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A stray cat found in Loris has tested positive for rabies, officials said Wednesday.
The cat, a male, was located near Fox Bay Road and Tiger Paw Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The feline was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Nov. 6 and was confirmed to have rabies three days later.
One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider, officials said.
In addition, four pet cats were potentially exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, according to DHEC.
“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime.”
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Myrtle Beach office at (843) 238-4378 or the Conway office at (843) 915-8801 during normal business hours.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
