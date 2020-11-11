DHEC: 987 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 13 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 987 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 178,524 and confirmed deaths to 3,809, health officials say.
In Horry County, there were 76 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.
For a further breakdown of cases by county, click here. For deaths by county, click here.
The total number of individual test results statewide reported to DHEC Tuesday was 6,074 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%.
For more on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.