Coroner: Body of missing N.C. man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Myrtle Beach police officers went to the Sandy Beach Resort shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in regards to missing man Gregory Earl Cole.
Cole, 69, was found deceased in the bed of his hotel room, deputy coroner Tamara Willard said. He had been reported missing from Brunswick County between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.