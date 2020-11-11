Coastal Volleyball ranked No. 15 in AVCA Coaches Poll

CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time in program history, the Coastal Carolina volleyball team was ranked nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), coming in at No. 15 overall in this week’s AVCA Coaches Poll.
The Sun Belt Conference East Division Champions had received votes for four-straight weeks heading into this week’s poll before finally breaking through and into the top-15.
Coastal Carolina’s 14-0 start to the season is a program record, topping the nine wins to open the 2019 season. In addition to the undefeated record, the Chants have lost only five sets of the 47 played so far this season. Coastal has won 16 consecutive sets entering the two-match series with Appalachian State this week.
The Chanticleers (14-0, 14-0 SBC) and Mountaineers (1-10, 1-10 SBC) will play this week at the HTC Center. The first match of the series is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12. The final match of the series and the 2020 regular season will be played on Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. ET.
