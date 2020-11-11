Ceremony honors Grand Strand veterans willing to 'give what it takes’ for our country

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Taking the time to honor and thank those who have served.
Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 to coincide with the ceasefire that ended the violence of World War I.
On Wednesday at the American Legion Post 186, veterans from the Vietnam War, Korean War, the Gulf War and even one World War II Vet were honored, as well as the many others serving our country now.
Lt. Clebe McClary is one of those veterans. A Pawleys Island native, McClary joined the Marines and was sent overseas to Vietnam.
“I reached back for my shotgun, realized the blast had blown my left arm off just above my elbow," McClary said.
McClary lost his arm and his eye after an enemy attack during a mission he was on. He was hospitalized for years and underwent surgery after surgery.
But he said, serving in the Marine Corps, is what made him the person he is today.
He said he wants all veterans to know how much they are supported by people in this community.
“In this world of give and take, there are not enough people willing to give what it takes. On this Veteran’s Day what an honor it is to be with men and women like you. Willing to give what it takes for faith, for flag, for families and for young people, a future," Lt. McClary said.
Among the audience, was World War II Vet William Jagoe. He served from 1942 to 1946 in the Navy.
“When Japan attacked the United States, I was building aircrafts, Republic Aviation P-47. I went down and enlisted in the Navy," Jagoe said.
Jagoe was sent to the Pacific during the war. He said he has other family members who served too and is thankful people are remembering veterans like him on this day.
