CCU Softball announces early signing class of 2021

Ellis will come to Coastal Carolina from just up the road in Aynor. She has had a star-studded high school career to date which includes picking up all-state and all-region honors as a sophomore. She helped lead the Bluejackets to back-to-back District VI and Region VI championships in both her freshman and sophomore seasons before the pandemic knocked out her junior season after a 10-4 start. She hit .371 during her freshman season with 12 stolen bases and followed that up with a .394 average with seven doubles, 27 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases as a sophomore. She was hitting .571 with eight RBIs and nine stolen bases through the 14 games of her shortened junior season.