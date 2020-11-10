S.C. Republicans call for legislation to ‘address irregularities in federal elections’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - Republican members of the South Carolina House Congressional Delegation held a briefing Tuesday afternoon “to address irregularities in federal elections,” a release stated.
The members announced efforts to introduce new legislation that is in response to the recent presidential election, which saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden be projected as the winner by multiple media outlets. President Donald Trump has not conceded the race, pushing unsupported claims of voter fraud.
Congressman Joe Wilson of Springdale, senior member of the new House Republican delegation, Member-elect Nancy Mace of Daniel Island, Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, Congressman Jeff Duncan of Laurens, and Congressman William Timmons of Greenville all were present.
“These new legislative packages are in response to the conduct of the Presidential Election and to express outrage over the delays and mishandlings in a number of states. If South Carolina can deliver an accurate count on election night, there is no excuse for other states to undermine faith in our electoral process,” a press release stated.
Mace said S.C. election officials did a “great job under extraordinary circumstances,” citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unfortunately there are many states across the country where voters had very little confidence in the process. The American system of voting is only as good as the public’s confidence in it,” Mace said.
Tom Rice, the Horry County representative for the state’s seventh congressional district who was also present at Tuesday’s briefing, said he traveled to voting locations throughout the district and saw long lines of people who waited an hour or more to cast their ballots.
"We have to do whatever it takes to ensure that this process was equitable in this last election and is equitable going forward,” Rice said.
Despite GOP resistance across the country, Biden has moved ahead with his transition ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. On Tuesday, he delivered an afternoon speech on the Affordable Care Act, just hours after the Supreme Court heard arguments on its merits.
French President Emmanuel Macron has met with Biden via video conference and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden on his election, according to the Associated Press.
